Merit Medical Systems, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Shares of MMSI opened at $70.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.74%.

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

