Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $117,010.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $117,010.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $2.20 or 0.00005529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

