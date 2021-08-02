MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in MetLife by 1,413.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MetLife by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,677 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.73. 148,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196,981. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

