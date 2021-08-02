Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$66.00 at National Bankshares

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRU. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.11.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$64.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$59.85. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$66.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Metro’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

