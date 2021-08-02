Millennium Management LLC Acquires 270,842 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 1,798.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,842 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of TriMas worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRS. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 49,011 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

