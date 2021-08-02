Millennium Management LLC Acquires 35,003 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,386 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,003 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 79.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 27.4% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 115,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 29.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

