Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 879,200 Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 879,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,388,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,095,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,960,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,475,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,102,000.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDACU opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.