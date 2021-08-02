Millennium Management LLC Invests $9.10 Million in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,034,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth approximately $14,972,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Yellow in the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Yellow in the first quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yellow in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yellow in the first quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YELL stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. Yellow Co. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

YELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Yellow in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

