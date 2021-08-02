Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 866,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,582,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHAA. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,238,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,470,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,375,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,925,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LHAA opened at $9.71 on Monday. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

