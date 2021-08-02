Millennium Management LLC Sells 67,206 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,206 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

GMRE opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $945.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

GMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

