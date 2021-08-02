Millennium Management LLC Sells 96,757 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,757 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.78% of Meridian Bioscience worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIVO. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 21,644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $888.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

