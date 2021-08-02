MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $57.89 million and approximately $250,204.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $5.38 or 0.00013546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.00410421 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.28 or 0.01065763 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,761,008 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

