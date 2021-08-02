Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAIFF shares. Desjardins started coverage on Minera Alamos in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on Minera Alamos in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Shares of MAIFF stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. Minera Alamos has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.