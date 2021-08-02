Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.27. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 425,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

