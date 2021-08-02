Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for approximately $718.66 or 0.01861223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $27.18 million and $215,556.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00046199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00100656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00139383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,799.59 or 1.00484633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.54 or 0.00853459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 37,815 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars.

