MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Up 21.5% in July

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 39,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273,786 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 149.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIXT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:MIXT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.65. 1,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,405. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $330.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.85.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

