Mizuho Cuts NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $200.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $229.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.14.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.81. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,079.58 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,080.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $257,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,220,980.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NovoCure by 316.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 127,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

