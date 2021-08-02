Mizuho Increases Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $33.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of ALKS opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,609 shares of company stock valued at $11,050,156. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

