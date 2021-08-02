Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 49.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 62.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 119,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $830,898.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,867,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,069,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 million. Analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

