Monroe Capital (MRCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $229.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRCC shares. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

