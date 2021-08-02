Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $376.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $384.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.71.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,086,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,489,000 after acquiring an additional 344,695 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.