Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 374 ($4.89).

Shares of MGAM opened at GBX 385 ($5.03) on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 403.50 ($5.27). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 357.34. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

