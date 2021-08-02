Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock.

MGAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 385 ($5.03).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

MGAM stock traded up GBX 12.86 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 397.86 ($5.20). 257,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,002. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.86. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 403.50 ($5.27). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.