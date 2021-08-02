Morgan Stanley Acquires 55,928 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,928 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $52,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

IYZ opened at $33.83 on Monday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

