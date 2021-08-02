Morgan Stanley Boosts 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $55.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.00. 2U has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of 2U by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of 2U by 47.5% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 35,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth approximately $458,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

