Morgan Stanley Boosts IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target to GBX 1,910

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

Shares of LON IMI traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,732 ($22.63). The company had a trading volume of 579,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,079. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,714.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,822 ($23.80). The company has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

