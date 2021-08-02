Morgan Stanley Has $49.99 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754,584 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $49,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $919,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 105.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 229,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 117,737 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $96.46 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

