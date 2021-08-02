Morgan Stanley Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $212.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $161.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,595 shares of company stock worth $49,101,158. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,524,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $4,045,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.