Morgan Stanley Increases Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target to $148.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

HRC has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $139.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $142.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

