Morgan Stanley Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $208.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.33. 4,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,013. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

