Morgan Stanley Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $208.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.
Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.33. 4,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,013. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.97.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
