Morgan Stanley Purchases 112,091 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Hormel Foods worth $52,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $46.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.