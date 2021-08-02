Morgan Stanley Purchases 18,605 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.37% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $46,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 278.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $183.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.55. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $127.47 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

