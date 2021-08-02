Morgan Stanley Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $117.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.08.

State Street stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. State Street has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

