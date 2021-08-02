Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $50,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $56.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

