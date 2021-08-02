Morgan Stanley Sells 18,698 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,698 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $48,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total value of $1,135,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,733.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,961.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,380. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

CRL stock opened at $406.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.48 and a twelve month high of $410.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

