Morgan Stanley Trims Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price to $75.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of HOLX opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.29. Hologic has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hologic by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 387,398 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Hologic by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

