Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 2.3% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.54.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.24. 94,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,670. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

