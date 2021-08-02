MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €218.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €198.86 ($233.95).

Shares of MTX opened at €211.10 ($248.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €209.78. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

