Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.11

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 636286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $23,515,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,691,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 721,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

