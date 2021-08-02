MyNeighborAlice Price Reaches $13.03 on Exchanges (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $273.71 million and approximately $422.78 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for about $13.03 or 0.00033170 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

