Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale set a $5.21 target price on shares of Naturgy Energy Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.13 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.3377 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

