NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 266.43 ($3.48).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 204.50 ($2.67). 15,818,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,596,952. The stock has a market cap of £23.30 billion and a PE ratio of -58.43. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.66.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 95,301 shares of company stock worth $289,397.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.