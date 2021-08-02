Nautilus (NLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nautilus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NLS opened at $14.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.59. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

