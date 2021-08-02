Needham & Company LLC Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $460.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $430.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $458.38.

TWLO stock opened at $373.59 on Friday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.12. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $1,339,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

