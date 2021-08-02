Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nemetschek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.58. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $88.35.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

