NEST Protocol Price Tops $0.0120 (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $23.98 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00059332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00820544 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00091362 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

