NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $22.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

NTST has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NTST stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 36.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 22,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 33.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 419,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 104,440 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 93.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 12.2% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 309,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

