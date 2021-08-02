NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Update

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 514,179 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 384,413 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $5,105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 841,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTST traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,621.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

