New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Update

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,700 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 512,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 51,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $309,453.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,503,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,976.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBR traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $4.44. 83,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 21.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

