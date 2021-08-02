New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 2,525 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 53.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at $1,460,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 71.3% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 34.5% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 123,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

BA opened at $227.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

